Around 20 people have been killed and hundreds injured when a shallow earthquake hit southern Pakistan in the early hours of Thursday as people slept, government officials said.

Many of the victims died when roofs and walls collapsed after the 5.7 magnitude quake struck Balochistan, with health workers treating the injured with the help of torches after electricity failed.

A woman and six children were among 20 dead, Suhail Anwar Hashmi, a senior provincial government official, told AFP news agency.

He said at least 200 people have been hurt and expected the death toll to rise.

"We are receiving information that 20 people have been killed due to the earthquake. Rescue efforts are under way," provincial interior minister Mir Zia ullah Langau added.

Naseer Nasar, the head of Balochistan's Provincial Disaster Management authority, told AFP that between 15 and 20 people had died, but warned that the toll may increase.

Injured with fractured limbs hospitalised

The worst-affected area was the remote mountainous city of Harnai, in Balochistan, where a lack of paved roads, electricity, and mobile phone coverage has hampered the rescue effort.