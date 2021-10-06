Migrants and refugees are suffering sometimes violent illegal pushback carried out by special police units at the EU's borders, especially Greece and Croatia, an investigation published by media including Germany's Der Spiegel hasfound.

The eight-month probe by journalists from seven countries uncovered a "system" run by "special units" who usually hide their identity by wearing unmarked uniforms and face-covering balaclavas, Spiegel wrote on Wednesday.

Reporters involved in the probe were also drawn from German public broadcaster ARD, French newspaper Liberation, Croatian and Serb media and Dutch investigations platform Lighthouse Reports.

Videos of 11 pushbacks described by Der Spiegel allegedly show men beating refugees before bringing them back across the border into Bosnia-Herzegovina.

Six Croatian officials confirmed to the magazine that the images showed members of a special police unit.

The pushback operation was dubbed "Operation Corridor" by senior Croatian officials.

Greek refugee pushbacks

Other videos and witness testimonies point to special Greek coastguard units detailed to intercept asylum seekers' boats in the Aegean Sea and set them adrift aboard orange life rafts, some paid for with EU cash.