The former product manager on Facebook's civic misinformation team, now its whistleblower Frances Haugen has cited internal company documents to explain how the company has approached the main issues and debates around social media in India over the past seven years.

She has said that “fear-mongering” and “dehumanising” content was being promoted by Facebook accounts associated with Indian nationalist organization Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), which is seen as the ideological source of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Anti-Muslim narratives have targeted pro-Hindu communities with the intent of violence and incitement, Haugen said in the document.

She claimed that no action is taken against most of these contents as the company lacks “Hindi and Bengali classifiers”. Classifiers are algorithms that detect hate speech. The absence of them means much of this content is never flagged or actioned. Facebook was well aware of those contents being promoted on its platform in India but “political considerations” prevented Facebook from taking real actions, Haugen claimed.

Haugen referred to internal records on hateful and provocative discourse about Muslims in India.

“There were a number of dehumanising posts comparing Muslims to ‘pigs’ and ‘dogs’ and misinformation claiming the Quran calls for men to rape their female family members,” she quoted a company document as saying.