European Union leaders have tried to reassure six Balkan countries they could eventually join the trading bloc if they meet its standards, but the leaders failed to provide a credible signal that the EU's enlargement process will be relaunched in the near future.

Despite years of talk about the “European perspective” of Albania, Bosnia, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Serbia, the EU's progress on admitting them has stalled.

Albania and North Macedonia have met the criteria to start talks, but all 27 countries must agree unanimously for the process to move forward.

North Macedonia’s prime minister, Zoran Zaev, said that if EU promises don’t turn into reality, “people in the Western Balkans will feel big disappointment that will create huge damage to the European idea of unity and cooperation.”

READ MORE:The Balkans' path towards EU stagnates amidst confusion in Brussels

EU enlargement plan

The EU's push for enlargement — once a key policy for the bloc — has ground to a halt in recent years.

Some richer members fear sparking a new wave of migration and some applicants are struggling with the required reforms, especially on democratic norms.

A final declaration from the summit said after much haggling that the bloc "reconfirms its commitment to the enlargement process".

But it also said that the EU had to first "deepen its own development, ensuring its capacity to integrate new members".

That came after members states rejected a demand by host Slovenia to commit to absorbing the aspirants from the Western Balkans by 2030.