The unstoppable increase of global gas prices has been raising concerns across the world, especially in Europe.

As of Wednesday, the European benchmark natural gas futures contract hit a record high by reaching about 117 Euros ($134), with more than a 14 percent daily jump, posing a potential threat of shortage over the winter and interruption of industrial production.

Gas prices in Europe have skyrocketed to more than 400 percent compared to last year.

Despite heavy investments in renewable energy, natural gas still plays a key role in heating houses and supporting industrial production in European countries.

Europe could face power cuts unless Russia increases gas supplies to the bloc, Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank told Russian news outlet Sputnik.

"Unless Russia is holding back gas supplies in order to force through an acceptance of the NS 2 [Nord Stream 2] pipeline, we expect Gazprom will increase supplies once domestic facilities have been filled, expected to [be] around the end of this month. If not, and given the competition with Asia, prices could stay elevated into the winter months with a colder than normal winter carrying the risk of supply cuts and rationing," Hansen said.

On the other hand, the United States has the same problem of inflation in natural gas prices as they increased more than 150 percent just in a year.

So, why are gas prices increasing?

As world economies emerge from the coronavirus pandemic, the supply of natural gas is falling short against the booming demand.