Hijar Ali arrived in Bossaso, a port town in eastern Somalia, when he was in his mid-20s. He was among hundreds of thousands of Somalis who fled from conflicts in Somalia in the early 1990s. He is now 51 years old and a father to 25 children from his marriage of four wives— all his children were born in an internally displaced people's camp in Bossaso.

Today, he is the chairman of one of the IDP camps in Bossaso, where thousands of Somalis displaced by the conflicts in the southern part of the country live.

The conflicts in Somalia started as a rebellion to overthrow the government of Siyad Barre, but it turned into a bloody, prolonged civil war that prevented Hijar from returning to his home near Jowhar, a rural town about 90 kilometres away from Mogadishu, the capital city of Somalia.

"From the day I left my home, I have been hoping to return. Unfortunately, I have now lost count of the number of years that I lived here," Hijar says.

Thirty years later, Hijar became one of the leaders in the internally displaced (IDP) communities in Bossaso. He closely works with youth who face multiple social issues like the risks of being recruited by armed groups and human trafficking.

"When I came to Bossaso, I was a very young man, and I had experienced many challenges. I didn't have relatives in the town, and it was a challenging situation.

"There were many families who also fled from the conflict in the south — the opportunities were very few and far apart. But things have gradually improved, and at least now I have family and children."

While sitting with his family at their home, he chats with his children. Fatima, Ahmed, Nasra, Suleiman and Sabri are from his last marriage. He tells them stories from the days he lived in Jowhar.

"I tell them about these stories, so they know about my dream to return one day. Also, I want them to learn about their relatives and their roots. We know Bossaso is still part of Somalia, but also, we have our origin where we have family members and land."

Hijar's efforts to help youth in the IDP camp extend beyond his family. For instance, a youngster like Hussein, who is 33 years old, is part of the youth group that closely worked with Hijar to raise awareness on issues that affects young men and women in the camp.

Hussein came to Bossaso while he was only three years old. Today, he is a father of five children and runs a small business in the camp.

"Without a father figure like Hijar, many youths would have migrated to gulf countries or joined armed groups. He advises youth in the camp, and together we mobilize the community to combat issues like human trafficking," Hussein says.

Returning home