French clergy and other church figures sexually abused more than 300,000 children over the past 70 years, a major investigation has found, and its authors said the Catholic Church had turned a blind eye to the "scourge" for too long.

The church had shown "deep, total and even cruel indifference for years," protecting itself rather than the victims of what was systemic abuse, said Jean-Marc Sauve, head of the commission that compiled the report, on Tuesday.

Most of the victims were boys, he said, many of them aged between 10 and 13.

"Faced with this scourge, for a very long time the Catholic Church's immediate reaction was to protect itself as an institution and it has shown complete, even cruel, indifference to those having suffered abuse," the report said.

Based on projections, the independent study estimates some 330,000 children overall were victims of sexual abuse linked to the church from 1950-2020.

Of those, it estimates that some 216,000 were abused by priests, and the rest by other church figures such as scout leaders or camp counselors.

The study's authors estimate 80 percent of the abused children were boys. A broader study of sexual abuse of children in France found that 75 percent of the overall victims were girls.

Series of sexual abuse scandals

The revelations, which showed the problem in France was more widespread than previously thought, were the latest to rock the Roman Catholic Church, after a series of sexual abuse scandals around the world, often involving children.

Pope Francis expressed gratitude towards victims for having the courage to come forward.

"First of all his thoughts go to the victims, with great sorrow, for their wounds," a Vatican statement said.

"(His thoughts go to) the Church of France, so that, in the awareness of this terrible reality ... it may embark on a path of redemption."

The head of the French conference of bishops, Eric de Moulins-Beaufort, said the church was shamed.

'Bombshell' report

Calling the report a "bombshell", he asked for forgiveness and promised to act.

The commission was established by Catholic bishops in France at the end of 2018 to shed light on abuses and restore public confidence in the church at a time of dwindling congregations. It has worked independently from the church.

Sauve said the problem was still there.

He added that the church had until the 2000s shown complete indifference to victims and that it only started to really change its attitude in 2015-2016.

