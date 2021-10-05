Authorities have said the pipeline that leaked tens of thousands of gallons of oil into the water off southern California was split open and apparently dragged along the ocean floor.

Coast Guard Captain Rebecca Ore said on Tuesday that divers determined about 4,000 feet of the pipeline was "laterally displaced" by about 105 feet.

She did not say what might have caused the displacement.

Officials said on Monday that they were considering whether a ship’s anchor might have caused the oil spill that has foulled beaches in Orange County.

There was no confirmation on Tuesday that the leak was caused by an anchor.

The pipeline had a 13-inch gash in it, Ore said.

The head of the company that operates the line said the pipe was displaced into "almost a semicircle."

"The pipeline has essentially been pulled like a bow string. And so at its widest point, it is 105 feet away from where it was," Amplify CEO Martyn Willsher said at a news conference.

READ MORE: California officials: Ship's anchor among possible causes of oil spill

Coast Guard says initial oil spill report not enough to act

Meanwhile, the US Coast Guard said it did not investigate initial reports of an oil spill for nearly 12 hours because it didn't have enough corroborating evidence and was hindered by darkness and a lack of technology.

Rear Admiral Brian Penoyer acknowledged that the Coast Guard was alerted on Friday night by a "good Samaritan" that there was a sheen on the water.

It put out a broadcast to the many cargo and tanker ships anchored off the Los Angeles and Long Beach ports seeking more information but did not receive any supporting reports.

Penoyer said it was common to get reports of a sheen near a busy seaport.

It would take more than 12 hours before an oil pipeline company reported a spill that could be up to 126,000 gallons of heavy crude.

"In hindsight, it seems obvious, but they didn't know that at that time," Penoyer said. "So putting yourself in the position of what they did know, this is a very normal process."