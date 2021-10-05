Egypt is finalising arrangements to start supplying gas to Lebanon soon under a plan to help ease Lebanon's power crisis, the two countries' energy ministers said after meeting on Tuesday.

Under an agreement announced last month, Egypt will supply natural gas to Lebanon via a pipeline that passes through Jordan and Syria to help to boost Lebanon's electricity output.

The deal, agreed by all four countries, is part of a US-backed plan to address Lebanon's power shortages.

Lebanese Energy Minister Walid Fayad said on Tuesday that Egypt could provide more gas than originally anticipated if necessary but gave no details.

"Egypt offered ... helping in the energy sector through the possibility of offering extra quantities of gas," Fayad said at a joint press briefing with Egyptian Petroleum Minister Tarek El Molla in Cairo after their meeting.

"We will have another discussion on this," Fayad said, without elaborating.