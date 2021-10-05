Afghan refugees will soon be arriving again in the US after a massive campaign to vaccinate them against measles following a small outbreak that caused a three-week pause in evacuations, officials have said.

About 49,000 evacuees staying temporarily on American military bases as well as to those still at transit points in Europe and the Middle East, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

'Commitment to the health and well-being'

The measles outbreak, detected in 24 people, had put on hold one of the largest refugee resettlement effort s in US history, dubbed Operation Allies Welcome.

It also stranded about 15,000 at overseas transit points.

“The success of this vaccination campaign demonstrates our commitment to the health and well-being of arriving Afghan evacuees, the personnel assisting this mission, and the American people,” Dr. Pritesh Gandhi, the DHS chief medical officer, said in announcing the completion of the effort.

Everyone coming from Afghanistan is also tested for Covid-19. About 84 percent of the refugees in the US and at overseas transit points have now received vaccinations against the coronavirus, officials said.

The US evacuated about 120,000 people in the chaotic days following the fall of Kabul to the Taliban in August. They were a mix of US citizens, Afghans with legal permanent residency or who were applying for visas and refugee status along with their families.

