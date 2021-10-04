Many politicians and celebities switched to defence mode after the release of millions of documents detailing how they are using offshore tax havens to stash their secret wealth worth hundreds of millions of dollars.

Thirty five current and former leaders along with celebrities and sportspeople are featured in roughly 11.9 million documents leaked from financial services companies that include reports of luxury mansions on the French Riviera, Monte Carlo and California.

The Pandora Papers were obtained by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) and released in stories by media partners including The Washington Post, the BBC and The Guardian.

Allegations range from corruption to money laundering and tax evasion.

Holding assets offshore or using shell companies is not illegal in most countries, but the revelations are embarrassing for leaders who have pushed austerity measures or campaigned against corruption.

While Russian leader Vladimir Putin is not named, he is linked via associates to secret assets in Monaco, including a waterfront home acquired by a Russian woman reported to have had a child with him.

"This is just a set of largely unsubstantiated claims," said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

"We didn't see anything on hidden wealth within Putin's inner circle."

Jordan rejected as "distorted" reports that King Abdullah II created a network of offshore companies and tax havens to amass a $100 million property empire stretching from California to London.

'Nothing to hide'

Abdullah did not directly address the issue but denounced what he called a "campaign against Jordan".

"Attempts to embarrass Jordan have been going on for some time, and there are still those who want to sabotage it and sow suspicions," a royal court statement quoted him as saying to a group of tribal elders.

"We have nothing to hide".

The country's royal court said the properties were funded with the king's personal wealth and were used for official and private visits.

Ivory Coast Prime Minister Patrick Achi also denied wrongdoing after allegations that he became the owner of Bahamas-based company Allstar Consultancy Services Ltd through a trust that obscured his ownership.

Achi's office denounced the "malicious use seemingly being made of this information" that dates back to the late 1990s when he was an adviser to Ivory Coast's energy minister.

Achi "will not allow his name to be linked with illicit activities and thereby sullied", the statement added.

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta said the papers would "enhance financial transparency", but sidestepped allegations that his family owned 11 offshore companies worth millions of dollars.