After regional asymmetric warfare, proxy battles, mutual recrimination since 2016, Saudi Arabia and Iran have transformed their long-term Sunni and Shi’ite power struggle into direct talks as a new process for de-escalation began earlier this year.

On Sunday, Saudi Arabia confirmed holding the first round of direct talks with Iran's new government under Ebrahim Raisi last month.

However, this was the continuation of three rounds of Saudi-Iranian conciliatory talks which were held in Iraq months before Raisi took office as Iran's new president in August.

Recently, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan al-Saud stated that the recent round has displayed that talks are at an “exploratory stage.''

“The fourth round already took place on September 21 and these talks are still in an exploratory phase,” said Bin Farhan during a joint press conference with the European Union’s foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell.

“We hope these talks will resolve the issues stuck between the two countries and we are seeking to attain it.”

According to Giorgio Cafiero, CEO of Gulf State Analytics, the Saudis realised that their confrontational policy towards Iran simply was not working, especially considering the Covid-19 period.

“The talks between officials from Tehran and Riyadh come at a time in which many actors in the region are recalibrating their foreign policies," Cafiero told TRT World.

"Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, states in the Middle East are approaching the region differently with a greater focus on economic, trade, and investment opportunities and an interest in conducting less costly foreign policies.’’

Beginning of a detente period?

The initial talks began at a time when Washington and Tehran were negotiating on reviving a nuclear agreement that Riyadh and its allies had opposed.

In April, Saudi and Iranian officials gathered for closed-door direct talks in Baghdad. Later on, as the meeting was publicly exposed, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman confirmed the meeting on April 25 during an interview on Saudi state-TV.

“Iran is a neighbouring country, and all we aspire for is a good and special relationship with Iran,” said Crown Prince while indicating the importance of overcoming two countries' differences that have divided the region for so long.

“We do not want Iran’s situation to be difficult. On the contrary, we want Iran to grow and prosper”.

In return, Iran also made some remarks in the same vein in May.

"De-escalation of tensions between the two Muslim countries in the Persian Gulf region is in the interest of both nations and the region," said Saeed Khatibzadeh, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman during a televised weekly news conference.

After these developments, the firm shift in the tone of discourse between the two countries was clear, especially when considering Crown Prince Mohammed's remarks calling Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, “the new Hitler,” while excluding any dialogue and cooperation with Iran only three years ago.

But what is the reason behind the easing of relations amid a bitter rivalry?

‘Share the neighbourhood’