Tensions between Paris and Algiers became apparent when Algeria closed its airspace, barring French aircraft from entering the country on Saturday, and recalled its ambassador from Paris.

This came on the heels of President Emmanuel Macron’s criticism of the North African country’s school books shining a light on the harsh practices of French colonialism.

Like other European states, France colonised a number of African states including Algeria in the 19th century, exploiting both natural and human resources.

In his latest gaffe, Macron finds it astonishing that Algerians continue to detest France for occupying their country. While doing so, he turns a blind eye to the history of France’s bloody adventure across North Africa, which cost millions of lives in Algeria and other countries through decades.

Macron complained that “official history of Algeria has been rewritten, not based on truths, but based on hatred against France” without mentioning his country’s occupation and explaining why Algerians should like Paris’ colonialist presence.

Macron’s remarks triggered the immediate Algerian reaction.

“Macron’s remarks are an unacceptable insult to the memory of over 5.63 million martyrs who sacrificed themselves with a valiant resistance against French colonialism [between 1830-1962],” said a statement from the country’s presidency on Saturday.

“Macron provoked Algerians by digging into their unforgettable colonial atrocities caused by France and attacking their political system by saying that the post-1962 Algerian nation was built upon ‘a memorial rent’ maintained by ‘a politico-military system’,” says Imad Atoui, an Algerian political analyst.

Algeria’s shifting foreign policy

Not only colonialism as an old sin but also Algiers’ changing foreign policy has played a role in current escalating tensions, according to Atoui, the Algerian analyst.

“Macron’s fear is about the Algerian foreign policy shifts. He tellingly pointed a finger at the Ottomans, precursor of the Turks,” Atoui tells TRT World, referring to improving ties between Ankara and Algiers on different fronts from economics to cultural and strategic connections.

During his recent controversial remarks, Macron targeted the Ottomans, the old rulers of Algeria prior to French colonialism.

“There were previous colonisations. I am fascinated to see Turkey’s ability to make people totally forget the role it played in Algeria and the domination it has exercised, and to explain that we are the only colonisers. It’s great. Algerians believe it,” Macron said, appearing to despise Algerians’ capability of understanding of history and differentiating brutal occupiers from others.

While the Ottomans had ruled Algeria between the 16th and 19th centuries, there was no serious protracted war between Istanbul and Algiers in that period. Both Turks and Algerians have common national heroes like Hayreddin Barbarossa, the greatest admiral of the Ottomans.

“The French fear that Algeria has diversified its economic and strategic relations with different powers like China and Turkey,” Atoui says. Algeria has already had a strong military and strategic ties with Russia, buying and testing Moscow’s weapons.

“Algeria has a strategic agreement with Turkey: it could be activated whenever it is needed,” the analyst says. He also thinks that Turkey’s Africa opening concerns Macron’s France a lot, citing French media reports, which cover Ankara’s political steps across Africa in an alarming sense.

“As they [Turks] had been in North Africa for more than three centuries in the past, competing for the leadership in the Mediterranean basin, the Turks today could also build significant relationships with North African countries, competing with different powers, albeit economically, culturally (soft power) and strategically to some extent,” Atoui sees.

Colonial past

One of the main reasons for potential tensions between the two countries is also related to France’s incapability to reconcile the fact that the country had to withdraw from Algeria in the face of fierce resistance against the former colonial state, according to Atoui.