A majority of Republicans who voted for the former US President Donald Trump are in favour of partitioning the country, according to a new study by the University of Virginia Center for Politics (UVA).

The survey of Republicans and Democrats examined the increasing polarisation that has swept US politics in the last few years.

Even Democratic voters who voted for Joe Biden, roughly 41 percent agree that the country should be split between blue and red states. Whereas an even more significant portion of Republicans, approximately 52 percent, believed in a similar idea.

Observers have been increasingly sounding the alarm bell that the country is heading into uncharted political territory with profound differences between opposing voting blocs taking a violent turn.

A recent column in the Washington Post warned that the US "heading into its greatest political and constitutional crisis since the Civil War, with a reasonable chance over the next three to four years of incidents of mass violence, a breakdown of federal authority, and the division of the country into warring red and blue enclaves."

One of the most significant cleavages in the country is that Trump, who has successfully channelled discontent in the country, is increasingly set to run in the 2024 presidential election.

While not officially making an announcement, Trump increasingly teases observers and the media about his potential candidacy.

The study by the UVA found that 20 percent of Trump and Biden voters were willing to circumvent the democratic process and strongly agreed with the idea that it would be better if a "President could take needed actions without being constrained by Congress or courts."