Interpol has allowed Syria to access its communication network last week, a move that could expose the Syrian opposition in exile to the persecution at the hands of the Syrian regime, says a new report.

“Damascus has been granted access to the organization’s secure global police communications network,” Interpol’s press office told The New Arab on October 2.

Interpol, The International Criminal Police Organization, is the world’s largest police organisation fighting international crime and currently has 194 member countries. Its member countries are granted access to its databases and communicate with each other through the organisation’s channels.

It practically means the Syrian regime now can track down political dissidents and displaced people scattered around the world since the beginning of the war in 2011 and issue International arrest warrants called 'red notices'. Such warrants function as requests for member states to help arrest individuals that the regime wants to extradite.

The development met with widespread criticism.

“INTERPOL is bigger than the United Nations, so imagine the abilities that it gives to a non-democratic country in terms of persecuting its opponents,” Yuriy Nemets, a Washington DC-based attorney who specializes in representing victims of INTERPOL abuse, told the news organization.

“It is the worst nightmare possible,” one researcher at LSE's Conflict Research Programme, Mazen Gharibah said in reaction to the development, noting that it could also lead to deportation of Syrian refugees.

To prevent politically motivated arrest warrants, Interpol puts the red notice requests in a screening process. This system, however, was criticised for being flawed and enabling abuse.

“International organisations continue to report the abuse by some states of Interpol’s Notice System to persecute national human rights defenders, civil society activists and critical journalists in violation of international standards of human rights,” one European Parliament report on Misuse of Interpol’s Red Notices and impact on human rights noted in 2019.