With an abundance of historical sites, Turkey has countless antiquities buried underground, making the country a hotspot for excavators. Like many origin countries, Turkey has undertaken the struggle against illegal excavations and artefact smuggling and is striving to repatriate its historical and cultural heritage. Nevertheless, this is not an easy task.

In the 19th century, established museums like the British, Metropolitan, and Louvre began taking in artefacts from around the world.

“The extractions of some artefacts took place before legislation regarding the ownership and protection of historic artefacts had taken effect, but some were extracted even after legislation had been issued,” said Prof. Dr. Kutalmis Gorkay from Turkey’s Ankara University in an interview with TRT World.

In a global trend, archaeologists from Western nations would visit countries with rich cultural heritages, lead excavations, and leave with their findings. Many artefacts were removed before preventive measures could take effect. Turkey's artefacts landed in several Western countries because of the same trend.

The backstory

The first legislation about historical artifacts on Turkish land was the 1906 Law of Antiquities of the Ottoman Empire. It was put into effect by Osman Hamdi Bey, the founder of Turkish museology. This law asserted that historical artifacts were in the ownership of the state and prohibited the transit of cultural heritages abroad.

“Turkey has never been passive when it came to the repatriation of cultural heritage. But we became stronger and more assertive as global awareness increased,” Zeynep Boz, the head of the anti-smuggling department of the Turkish General Directorate for Cultural Heritage and Museums, told TRT World.

After the First World War, with colonial territories gaining their independence, origin countries began to demand repatriation. Treaties were drafted in the League of Nations, but they never came into effect. As a result, a hiatus took place with the Second World War.

“After the war, a true awakening began in the 1950s,” said Boz. With the UN and UNESCO becoming active on the issue of cultural heritage, the fight for the protection of historic artifacts and their repatriation was reinvigorated.

Turkey’s first efforts at repatriation were led by Halil Ethem Eldem, the brother of Osman Hamdi Bey, in the 1920s. He was the director of the predecessor of today’s Istanbul Archaeological Museums and initiated repatriation efforts. The first repatriated artifacts were from the Metropolitan Museum in the US. These artifacts had their provenance as Sardis, the capital of the ancient Kingdom of Lydia in Western Anatolia.

Germany also led several excavations during the Ottoman Era. German archaeologists had taken approximately ten thousand artifacts for restoration and documentation but did not return them. Halil Ethem Bey began their repatriation process and had most of them returned.

One of the artifacts he had initiated the repatriation process for, the Bogazkoy Sphinx, was returned 98 years later in 2011. “It was a great honour for us to finish what he started. But this case alone shows how challenging it is to regain these artifacts once they are taken abroad and put in a museum,” said Boz.

Moreover, it’s not just archaeologists that dug and removed artifacts. “Some people walk around with detectors to find artifacts, while some engage in organised crime,” said Gorkay from Ankara University.

“People think they are treasure hunting, but really they are harming cultural heritage”.

The anti-smuggling department has developed both bottom-up and top-down approaches in the fight to protect Turkey’s cultural heritage. The former is about educating the people, while the latter focuses on the big picture strategy like bilateral deals to prevent smuggling and the repatriation process.

Preventive measures, aside from penalties, include campaigns that aim to increase awareness in the Turkish population about how individuals could help protect the cultural heritage.

There are also bilateral agreements with destination countries the artifacts are usually taken to. For example, in January 2021, an agreement was made with the US, the biggest market for smuggled historic artifacts. The agreement made the entry of smuggled Turkish artifacts to the US illegal. There is also an agreement with Germany.

Historic artefact smuggling, in most cases, takes place as an organized crime. Smuggling artefacts is often a means to launder money, and even the artefacts themselves can be laundered via auctions.

“When we fight for our cultural heritage, we are also fighting against crime. We are after each and every artefact that we believe was smuggled,” Boz said.

Documentation is an essential part of the job. Once an artefact that was possibly extracted from Turkey is spotted in an auction catalogue, the first step is checking the Interpol database. Every artefact that is assumed to be stolen is logged there.

If the artefact is in the database, repatriation is relatively smooth even if it gets placed in a collection or museum. The ministry gets in touch with related offices at home and abroad to seize the artefact, then have it returned home. The primary goal is actually to seize the artefact while in transit.

Twelve Zeugma mosaics

The most meticulous work takes place if the artefact is not in the Interpol database because this means the artefact was smuggled by means of illegal excavations and requires extensive research that will prove the artefact’s origin.