Prime Minister Imran Khan has promised to "investigate" Pakistani citizens connected to a massive probe into the hidden wealth of politicians worldwide after members of his inner circle were named in the report.

"We welcome the Pandora Papers exposing the ill-gotten wealth of elites, accumulated through tax evasion & corruption & laundered out to financial 'havens,'" Khan said in a long Twitter thread on Sunday.

"The UN SG's Panel FACTI calculated a staggering $7 trillion in stolen assets parked in largely offshore tax-havens."

Khan said his government will investigate "all our citizens mentioned in the Pandora Papers & if any wrongdoing is established we will take appropriate action" while calling on the international community "to treat this grave injustice as similar to the climate change crisis."

Khan, who had run for office on an anti-graft platform, said that global poverty levels were fuelled by corruption in tax havens, which he said divert funds away from the general public.

He also slammed wealthy countries for not being "interested in preventing this large-scale plunder nor in repatriating this looted money."

"My over-two decades struggle has been premised on the belief that countries are not poor but corruption causes poverty because money is diverted from being invested in our people. Also, this resource theft causes devaluation, leading to thousands of poverty-related deaths," Khan said.

'Pandora Papers' investigation

The so-called "Pandora Papers" investigation –– involving some 600 journalists from media including The Washington Post, the BBC, and The Guardian –– is based on the leak of some 11.9 million documents from 14 financial services companies around the world.