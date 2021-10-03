An explosion at a mosque in the Afghan capital Kabul killed at least five people.

The bomb on Sunday targeted the sprawling Eid Gah Mosque, where a memorial service was being held for the mother of Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid, who later tweeted the attack had claimed civilian lives.

"I heard the sound of an explosion near the Eid Gah Mosque followed by guns firing,” said Ahmadullah, a shopkeeper, who works nearby.

"Just ahead of the blast the Taliban had blocked the road to hold a prayer ceremony for Zabihullah Mujahid's mother in the Eid Gah Mosque."

Ambulances carrying the wounded were seen rushing towards Kabul's Emergency Hospital in the Shahr-e Naw area.

The hospital said on Twitter that four patients were being treated.

Medical staff waited outside as people arrived in blood-stained clothes.

Taliban fighters were not harmed in the attack, another Taliban spokesperson Bilal Karimi said. Those killed in the attack were civilians outside the mosque gate.

He said three suspects were arrested and the investigation is ongoing.

READ MORE: Two civilians and two Taliban killed by gunmen in Afghanistan's Jalalabad