A UN convoy in Mali’s northern Kidal region has been attacked by improvised explosive devices, killing one peacekeeper from Egypt and seriously injuring four others, the United Nations has said.

The attack on the convoy from the UN peacekeeping mission in Mali took place near Tessalit, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Saturday.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on Malian authorities “to spare no effort in identifying the perpetrators of these attacks so that they can be brought to justice swiftly,” reiterating that attacks against peacekeepers may constitute war crimes under international law, Dujarric said.

Guterres reaffirmed the UN’s support for the government and people of Mali and expressed deep condolences to the family of the Egyptian soldier who was killed and to the government and people of Egypt, and wishes for a speedy recovery to the injured.

UN existence since 2013