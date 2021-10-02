Saudi dissident Jamal Khashoggi's fiancée has questioned US President Joe Biden's commitment to hold the kingdom accountable three years after the writer's brutal murder.

Marking the anniversary, Hatice Cengiz traveled to Washington for a demonstration outside the Saudi embassy and an evening vigil near the US Capitol where she unveiled a portrait of Khashoggi made out of newspaper columns.

She voiced dismay that days ahead of the anniversary, Biden's national security advisor, Jake Sullivan, met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who US intelligence says ordered the killing.

"Is this what the accountability that Biden promised looks like?" she asked at the candlelight vigil organised by rights groups.

"MBS took Jamal from me and the entire world. Will you hold him accountable or will you reward these murderers?" she said, referring to the 36-year-old heir apparent by his initials.

READ MORE: Jamal Khashoggi is Dead. Long live the Crown Prince.

Biden's promise

Khashoggi, a prominent Saudi who lived in self-exile in the United States, wrote critically about MBS in columns in The Washington Post.

On October 2, 2018, he entered the Saudi consulate in Istanbul to file paperwork to marry Cengiz, who is Turkish.

According to US and Turkish officials, a waiting Saudi hit squad strangled him and dismembered his body, which has never been retrieved.