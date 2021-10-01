A Syrian woman was killed and five other people injured in shelling by Bashar al Assad’s regime forces in northwestern Syria, civil defence sources have said.

The regime forces and Iranian-backed foreign militant groups, who were based in the Maarrat al Numan district of Idlib province, shelled the Jisr al Shughur district and numerous villages in the area, sources said.

The injured include an infant and a woman in a refugee camp in the Betinte village, they added.

