WORLD
3 MIN READ
Iran carries out military drills near Azerbaijan border
Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev has criticised Iran's military exercises, questioning the timing of the drills held amid escalating tensions along the border.
Iran carries out military drills near Azerbaijan border
A member of the Iranian army takes part in a military exercise dubbed "Fatehan of Kheibar", in the northwestern parts of Iran on October 1, 2021. / Reuters
By Hakan Tok
October 1, 2021

The Iranian army's ground forces have begun holding manoeuvres near the country's border with Azerbaijan, despite criticism from its neighbour.

Artillery, drones and helicopters will participate in the drills,  the state TV said on Friday, without elaborating on how long they would last or where exactly they would be held. Iran occasionally holds such events, saying it wants to assess combat readiness and demonstrate capabilities.

The exercises come amid escalating tensions along the border.

"We respect good neighbourly relations but we do not tolerate the presence of Zionist regime (Israeli) elements and Islamic State terrorists in the region," ground forces commander Brigadier General Kioumars Heydari told state TV.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev had criticised the Iranian war games in an interview published on Monday.

"Every country can carry out any military drill on its own territory. It's their sovereign right. But why now, and why on our border?" he told Turkish news agency Anadolu.

READ MORE:Why is Iran deploying troops on its border with Azerbaijan?

RECOMMENDED

His comments were rebuffed by Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh.

"The drills carried out by our country in the northwest border areas ... are a question of sovereignty," Khatibzadeh said in a statement on Tuesday.

Iran and Azerbaijan share a border of around 700 km (430 miles).

A major supplier of arms to Azerbaijan, Israel came under diplomatic fire from Armenia during last year's conflict between the Caucasus neighbours.

READ MORE:Could the Azerbaijani-Armenian conflict spill over into Iran?

Ethnic Azeris make up around 10 million of Iran's 83 million people.

READ MORE:Iran's state-run media avoids discussing the Azerbaijan-Armenia conflict

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Trump says could keep ExxonMobil out of Venezuela after meeting with CEO
Israel kills four Palestinians in latest wave of ceasefire violation — report
Minnesota Democrats demand broader investigation into fatal ICE shooting of Renee Good
Israel kills 1 in wide-scale air strikes in southern Lebanon in new truce breach
US officials split over response to Iran protests: report
Trump's Greenland threat puts Denmark on edge as Europe mulls NATO presence
'No one tells us what to do': Cuba rebuffs Trump threat
Trump threatens Cuba to strike deal with US 'before it is too late'
Iran warns Israel, US against any attack, accuses them of orchestrating protests
Sudan restores Khartoum as capital after nearly three years of war
Over 100 security members killed in Iran unrest: media reports
Iran vows to strike back if US attacks
Russia, Ukraine report casualties, damage to infrastructure amid overnight drone attacks
Massive Instagram data breach exposes personal info of over 17M users: Reports
Israel on high alert for possibility of US military action against Iran, sources say