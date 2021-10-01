Hundreds of Afghans at US military bases have been leaving before receiving US resettlement services, two sources familiar with the data have told Reuters.

The number of "independent departures," which top 700 and could be higher, has not been previously reported.

But the phenomenon is raising alarms among immigration advocates concerned about the risks to Afghans who give up on what is now an open-ended, complex and completely voluntary resettlement process.

In the speed and chaos of the US withdrawal from Afghanistan in August following 20 years of war, many evacuees were brought into the United States under a temporary status of "humanitarian parole."

Once transferred to US military bases, refugee resettlement groups and US officials have been trying to connect people with services for a smooth transition to the United States.

Future legal problems

In a statement, a US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) spokesperson declined to comment on the figures provided to Reuters by sources but said people who had left the bases "generally" had ties to the United States, like family members of friends, and resources to support themselves.

The spokesperson said that in addition, at the outset of the operation many of those evacuated were US citizens, permanent residents or had approved Special Immigrant Visas so were able to depart quickly.

But leaving early could cost other Afghan evacuees critical benefits — like expedited work permits — and create a slew of legal problems down the road, given the complexities of the US immigration system.

"It's a giant can of worms," said one US Citizenship and Immigration Services official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

"This could lead to years and years of terrible immigration status problems."

Expanding benefits

The benefits the evacuees have received have been more limited, so far, than what's offered to refugees. But that appears set to change following legislation passed on Thursday by Congress — despite opposition from Republicans — that would give Afghan evacuees the more extensive assistance usually provided to refugees.

"We should do everything in our power to help our Afghan allies get off to a strong start in their new homes," Democratic Senator Jeff Merkley said in a statement.

The new legislation says Afghan asylum applications should be expedited. But those who leave US bases early might not get all the legal orientation they need start their applications.