At least seven people have died when a fire broke out in a Romanian intensive care unit treating Covid-19 patients, officials said.

Video footage showed patients jumping out of windows from the hospital's lower levels and firefighters carrying people out on Friday.

The country's emergency response unit had initially said nine people had died, but Transport Minister Lucian Bode later said there had been a miscommunication between firefighters and hospital staff.

Firefighters extinguished the fire at the hospital in the eastern city of Constanta at around 0755 GMT, having brought in additional teams from nearby counties.

Enraged relatives of the patients gathered outside the hospital in protest and prosecutors have opened an investigation into the causes of the fire.

The latest blaze was the country's third deadly hospital fire in less than a year.

In February, a fire killed four patients at a Covid-19 hospital in the capital Bucharest. Last November 10 people died in an intensive care unit at the Piatra Neamt county hospital.