This month, French President Emmanuel Macron's former advisor Alexandre Benalla went on trial, accused of impersonating a police officer and assaulting protesters at the Labour Day demonstrations in France in 2018.

In many ways, his story has highlighted the shadowy nature of the French state and, in particular, Macron's Presidency.

It all began on May Day 2018, where around 55,000 people took to the streets to protest Macron's plans to freeze public sector wages, cut sick pay provisions and social employment schemes.

After the demonstrations, a member of the public uploaded disturbing footage that appeared to show a police officer beating a protester to the ground and stamping on his abdomen with no provocation.

It was soon recognised that the "police officer" was not a police officer at all, but was in fact, the Deputy to President Emmanuel Macron's Cabinet Chief, Alexandre Benalla, dressed up as a police officer.

Yet despite the apparent seriousness of Benalla's reactions, Macron's office seemed content to ignore the incident, potentially with the hope that it would go away.

Benalla was handed a mere two-week suspension from his post. The public prosecutor did not report the incident despite it being a legal requirement under Article 40 of the French penal code that all public service employees must immediately report any offence they've been made aware of to the judicial authorities.

It was also later revealed that hours before the revelations were published, several high-ranking police officers colluded with Benalla to steal state CCTV footage of the incident and that they had also been suspended.

Macron eventually broke his silence on the matter in July 2018 in a televised speech to his party officials. "If you're looking for the person responsible for this, then it's me and only me," Macron said, adding, "[m]y team at the Elysee Palace did what it had to do."

He also denied that Benalla was his lover or that he had ever had France's nuclear codes. It was almost like he was deliberately making a mockery of the incident.

But this story, more than just a scandal of one official, is that the public inadvertently stumbling over an alarming manifestation of Macron's opaque and authoritarian style of government.

Shady dealings

Since taking office, Macron has centralised powers to his officer and empowered a circle of influential personal staff whose responsibilities and identities are difficult to establish. Benalla is just one of them.