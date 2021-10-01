Pakistan has been talking with some groups within the umbrella Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militant outfit, Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan said in an interview with TRT World.

Khan said on Friday that the talks are taking place in Afghanistan and seek to have the militants lay down their weapons.

"We are in talks with some of the groups on a reconciliation process," he said.

The PM said he is expecting a deal to come out of the talks but again nothing is certain. He also pointed out that he sees dialogue as the only solution and that the government will "forgive" the militants if an agreement is reached.

When asked if the Afghan Taliban was helping in the process, Prime Minister Khan said that "the talks are taking place in Afghanistan, so in that sense yes."

