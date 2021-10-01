North Korea has successfully fired a new anti-aircraft missile, state media said, the latest in a flurry of weapons tests by the nuclear-armed nation.

The anti-aircraft missile had a "remarkable combat performance" and included twin rudder controls and other new technologies, the official Korean Central News Agency said.

A picture in the official Rodong Sinmun newspaper showed the missile ascending at an angle into the sky from a launch vehicle on Thursday.

It is the latest in a series of tension-raising steps by Pyongyang, which had until recently been biding its time since the change in US administrations in January.

In September, it launched what it said was a long-range cruise missile, and earlier this week tested what it described as a hypersonic gliding vehicle, which South Korea's military said appeared to be in the early stages of development.

And on Wednesday, the North's leader Kim Jong-in decried Washington's repeated offers of talks without preconditions as a "petty trick,” accusing the Biden administration of continuing the "hostile policy" of its predecessors.

South Korea's defence ministry told AFP it was unable to immediately confirm the latest launch.

Anti-aircraft missiles are much smaller than the ballistic missiles the North is banned from developing under United Nations Security Council resolutions, and harder to detect from afar.

International reactions

Pyongyang is under multiple international sanctions over its weapons programmes, which have made rapid progress under Kim, including missiles capable of reaching the whole of the US mainland and by far its most powerful nuclear test to date.

The latest tests have sparked international condemnation, with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken saying they created "greater prospects for instability and insecurity.”

The United States, Britain and France have called a UN Security Council meeting on North Korea set to take place Friday.

It was originally due on Thursday but was delayed by Russia and China, who asked for more time to study the situation, a diplomatic source said.

Beijing is Pyongyang's key ally and in normal times its biggest provider of trade and aid, although the North has since early last year been under a self-imposed blockade after it shut its borders to defend itself against the coronavirus pandemic.

The North has a long history of using weapons tests to ramp up tensions, in a carefully calibrated process to try to forward its objectives.