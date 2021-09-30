As the President of the EU Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, tours the Balkans, telling leaders that their path towards the bloc is assured provided they fulfil the criteria, behind the scenes in Brussels, something altogether is brewing.

As she landed in Albania, von der Leyen's messages to the country's Prime Minister was clear: "Albania's future is in the EU."

In North Macedonia, she added even more strongly: "I support the formal opening of accession negotiations with North Macedonia & Albania, as soon as possible."

Yet, European leaders, fearing a backlash in member states about further expansion of the EU, no longer feel comfortable giving the guarantees being bandied around on von der Leyen's Balkan tour.

In 2003 the EU pledged in Thessaloniki, Greece, that Balkan countries, including Albanian, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Serbia, Kosovo, Montenegro and North Macedonia, would join the bloc.

Since then, only Croatia has joined the bloc, while the other Balkan countries have stagnated in their attempts to join as appetite amongst EU countries has dried up for further expansion.

For different domestic reasons, northern European countries such as Denmark, France and the Netherlands have consistently blocked or placed hurdles in the way of Balkan countries moving up the accession ladder towards the EU.

More recently, Bulgaria blocked North Macedonia's process because of a language dispute between the two sides.

Another factor that has played a role in the slowing accession process is the regions large Muslim population.

Countries like Albania, Kosovo and Bosnia are Europe's three Muslim majority countries, whereas North Macedonia also has a sizeable Muslim minority.