Tunisian President Kais Saied, who's facing stiff opposition from a large section of Tunisians, appointed Najla Bouden Romdhane as the north African country's first-ever prime minister on Thursday.

Amid domestic and international pressure after dismissing the former prime minister Hicham Mechichi and suspending parliament since July, President Saied asked Bouden, who also became the first female Prime Minister in the Arab World, to form a government as soon as possible.

Bouden is a little-known professor of geophysics who implemented World Bank projects at the education ministry of the country.

However, Bouden is likely to have less direct power compared to previous prime ministers under the 2014 constitutions as Saied declared a national emergency, granting himself executive powers, a move that triggered widespread protest on Sunday.

Despite appointing her to the country’s second-highest position in executive branch with restricted power, Saied said that "for the first time in Tunisia’s history, a woman will head a government," in a video posted on the Presidency’s Facebook page.

In Arab countries, which are plagued by deep-rooted patriarchy, it is very rare for women to hold senior political roles.

Bouden was born in the country’s central province of Kairouan in 1958. She is a geophysics engineer and a professor at the National Engineering School at Tunis El Manar University.