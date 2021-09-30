President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that Turkey "remains committed" to every decision agreed with Russia on Syria, and that there is "no stepping back."

Speaking on Wednesday to reporters traveling with him on the plane following the Sochi meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Turkey is working incessantly for the safe return of Syrians to their homes, with over 1 million Syrians having returned so far, including 400,000 to Idlib.

Idlib falls within a de-escalation zone established by an agreement between Turkey and Russia. The area has been the subject of multiple cease-fire understandings, which have frequently been violated by the Syrian regime and its allies.

Regarding recent attacks in Syria, Erdogan said the agreements with Russia on eliminating YPG/PKK terror group from the region must be fulfilled.

Erdogan emphasized that he raised issue of YPG/PKK terror group's presence in Moscow during his visit, reminding Putin that they should strengthen the cooperation in fighting terrorism.