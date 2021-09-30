WORLD
3 MIN READ
Serbia and Kosovo reach deal to de-escalate border standoff: EU envoy
The two Balkan neighbours had been at loggerheads for more than 10 days after Kosovo banned vehicles with Serbian registration plates from entering its territory reciprocating Belgrade's years-long practice.
Serbia and Kosovo reach deal to de-escalate border standoff: EU envoy
NATO soldiers (red hats) walk past Kosovo Police Special Operation Unit as they patrol near the border between Kosovo and Serbia in Jarinje on September 28, 2021. / AFP
Ezgi ToperEzgi Toper
September 30, 2021

Serbia and Kosovo have reached an agreement to end the tense standoff at their border.

"We have a deal! After two days of intense negotiations, an agreement on de-escalation and the way forward has just been reached", EU envoy Miroslav Lajcak tweeted on Thursday.

The two neighbours were at loggerheads for more than 10 days after Kosovo banned vehicles with Serbian registration plates from entering its territory— the same practice Serbia has been doing for vehicles travelling the other way for years.

After Kosovo dispatched special police units to oversee the ban's implementation, local Serbs rebelled and blocked the roads leading to the border. Serbia then responded by deploying armoured vehicles close to the border.

According to an European Union-brokered deal struck in Brussels, Kosovo agreed to remove the special police units by Saturday and the local Serbs agreed to dismantle the barricades. NATO-led peacekeepers from the KFOR mission will also be deployed at the border for two weeks.

Both sides also agreed to a provisional solution for the number of licence plates until a permanent compromise is reached.

READ MORE: Serb military movements around Kosovo ratchets up tensions in the Balkans

RECOMMENDED

Serbia's EU future

This comes as the European Union's chief executive said on Thursday she supported Serbia's future membership of the bloc, adding that she wanted to see progress in negotiating rounds but that Belgrade needed to deliver on reforms.

During a visit to Serbia, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said she was worried about the border dispute with Kosovo and urged both countries to intensify their talks aimed at broader reconciliation.

"I am a strong advocate for bringing Serbia into the European Union," von der Leyen said in a speech to open a railway.

"We support Serbia's ambition to open as soon as possible new accession clusters," she said, referring to negotiating chapters.

READ MORE: Should the Balkans be worried about rising Serbian nationalism?

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump says could keep ExxonMobil out of Venezuela after meeting with CEO
Israel kills four Palestinians in latest wave of ceasefire violation — report
Minnesota Democrats demand broader investigation into fatal ICE shooting of Renee Good
Israel kills 1 in wide-scale air strikes in southern Lebanon in new truce breach
US officials split over response to Iran protests: report
Trump's Greenland threat puts Denmark on edge as Europe mulls NATO presence
'No one tells us what to do': Cuba rebuffs Trump threat
Trump threatens Cuba to strike deal with US 'before it is too late'
Iran warns Israel, US against any attack, accuses them of orchestrating protests
Sudan restores Khartoum as capital after nearly three years of war
Over 100 security members killed in Iran unrest: media reports
Iran vows to strike back if US attacks
Russia, Ukraine report casualties, damage to infrastructure amid overnight drone attacks
Massive Instagram data breach exposes personal info of over 17M users: Reports
Israel on high alert for possibility of US military action against Iran, sources say