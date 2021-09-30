Britain's furlough scheme that has kept millions of private-sector workers in jobs during the coronavirus pandemic ends Thursday, with predictions of a spike in unemployment and a slump in living standards.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative government has spent almost £70 billion ($96 billion, 82 billion euros) on paying the bulk of wages for staff stuck at home, helping to keep the official unemployment rate relatively low.

"Despite this success, significant challenges remain in the labour market," the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) said in a report Thursday.

"These include additional job losses when the furlough scheme ends, low re-employment rates for those made redundant, and high levels of vacancies in some sectors."

Some 12 million people have been on furlough, with some one million workers still supported up until its end.

Of those remaining, more than 25 percent work in construction and manufacturing.

'Low living standards'

"These people are susceptible to persistently low living standards should they be made unemployed," the IFS said, citing the fact that many were the only adult wage-earner in their household.

Also among those hit hardest by the end of the scheme will be Londoners and older workers, the IFS added.

While workers in the British capital make up 14 percent of all UK employees, they accounted for almost 20 percent of those still accessing the scheme in July, it noted.

The emergency jobs package "initially helped younger workers weather the pandemic... (but) it is older workers who are now more likely to be furloughed", according to Daniel Tomlinson, senior economist at the Resolution Foundation think-tank that lobbies for better living standards.

Compounding the situation will be the government's plan to cut unemployment benefit by £20 per week from next month, Tomlinson added in a separate assessment of the 18-month furlough scheme.

Amid high UK inflation caused in part by surging energy prices, the "cut to Universal Credit... will return the real value of unemployment benefit to its lowest level since the early 1990s", he argued.

Britain's main opposition Labour party has led the charge against the cut to universal credit, calling it "morally and economically wrong" at a time of hardship for many.

