Qataris are gearing up for inaugural legislative polls that are a symbolic democratic step for the autocratic Gulf region that is unlikely to alter the monarchy's balance of power.

The October 2 election is for 30 members of the 45-strong Shura Council, a body with limited powers that was previously appointed by the emir as an advisory chamber.

While it is a rare nod to democracy in the Gulf, which is mostly ruled by absolute monarchies and where only Kuwait has a fully elected parliament, observers say this is no turning point for Qatar.

Instead, they stress that it comes with heightened scrutiny on the country which is set to host next year's World Cup.

Qatar had announced it would hold elections to the Shura Council in 2007, but the vote was postponed.

"It is important to understand that the ambition is not to create a constitutional monarchy but increase participation" in society, said Andreas Krieg, chief executive of risk consultancy MENA analytica. "Applying metrics of democracy is wrong."

The Shura will be allowed to propose legislation, approve the budget and recall ministers. But the emir, all-powerful in the world's largest exporter of liquefied natural gas, will wield a veto.

The streets of Qatar's towns have been speckled with billboards adorned with beaming candidates sporting the national white thobe.

Candidates have appeared on state-run TV to pitch for support, with each contender pictured against an identical backdrop alongside slides stating their policies – a far cry from the expensive political ads typical elsewhere.

And unlike established democracies, there have been no adversarial head-to-head debates between candidates.

Beyond single-candidate town hall meetings, posters and TV spots, the country's introduction to democracy has been limited, with no change of government possible and political parties outlawed.

Approved candidates

All candidates had to be approved by the powerful interior ministry against a host of criteria, including age, character and criminal history.

At glitzy campaign events, candidates attempted to woo sometimes modest crowds with waiter service of hot drinks, buffet meals and glossy campaign literature.

The candidates are mostly men, with just 28 women among the 284 hopefuls running for the 30 available council seats.

The remaining 15 seats will be appointed by the emir.