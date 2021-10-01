Despite reports of division among the group, the Taliban is more united today since the fall of its regime in 2001 and is unlikely to split up in the coming years, former Afghan officials, sources within the group and analysts say.

Since the Taliban took over the capital Kabul last month, reports of intra-party conflict emerged in the public sphere, purportedly fueled by the "political-military divide" and the non-inclusive interim government that is objected by the group's moderate leaders.

Several reports have provided details of physical altercation earlier this month between the leaders of moderate and hard-line camps: one led by Mullah Baradar, the Taliban government's newly appointed deputy prime minister; and the other by Khalil ul Rahman Haqqani, Afghanistan's new refugees minister and leader of the Taliban's Haqqani Network faction.

If these reports of internal tensions are accurate, such deep-seated disharmony may intensify in the coming weeks especially when the group is trying to gain international legitimacy and tackle domestic crisis, including the threat posed by Daesh, also known as the Islamic State Khorasan (IS-K).

With that being said, reports of the Taliban infighting should not be exaggerated either.

Like many other political organisations, there will be multiple power bases within the Taliban movement, which would compete for positions and privileges, but that has rarely ever translated to the emergence of fissures within the movement, analysts and experts say, adding that movement and its top leadership value unity above all considerations.

"The Taliban are the most unified organization in Afghanistan. There has never been a significant split in the organization. There are many differences and rivalries that are seized on by their opponents as evidence that the Taliban are divided, but they have never been divided in practice. The CIA spent $1 bn trying to split the Taliban and failed," Barnett Rubin, a former State Department official and an academic involved in peace talks with the Taliban who is now a non-resident fellow at the Center on International Cooperation of New York University, told TRT World.

The matters of consensus

In recent days since the group took power last month, reports of abusive treatment by Taliban fighters in Kabul and reprisals against members of the former government and military and civil society activists emerged despite promises of amnesty by the Taliban, raising alarm that Afghanistan's new rulers might be facing problems in controlling forces on the ground.

In the past, however, despite navigatingthe political and military divide, the Taliban has almost always managed to put up a show of unity, especially when the group announced brief spells of truces, its fighters on the ground laid down their arms.

Ibraheem Bahiss, an expert on Afghanistan with Crisis Group, explains that the Taliban operated in a decentralised fashion as an insurgent force, offering local commanders leeway to formulate policy at their discretion. There is a growing sense in the movement that some commanders are continuing to exercise that prerogative.

"I sense the leadership is taking incremental steps to exercise greater control over local commanders and rank and file. Recently, the Taliban established a "cleansing the ranks" commission that will seek to purge irreconcilable elements from the movement. I think this is driven by their desire to enforce greater discipline within the movement," he said.

Now as some prominent Taliban social media activists have been denying any differences whatsoever, TRT World's detailed discussions with the Taliban figures present a more nuanced picture.

“There’s been a lot of propaganda against us. Some outright lies and fabrications such as reports of infighting between Taliban leaders,” said a Taliban official from the Ministry of Information and Culture who asked not to be identified.

“Yes there are some differences over ijtihaadi matters and there are debates within,” he added.

‘Ijtihaad’ in Islamic jurisprudence refers to the process of deriving rulings from the Quran and the sayings and practices of Prophet Muhammad as well as using other tools such as analogical reasoning.