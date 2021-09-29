Republican US lawmakers have tried to pick apart President Joe Biden's defence of his withdrawal from Afghanistan as they attacked his judgment and honesty during the second day of contentious Congressional hearings with Pentagon leaders.

"I fear the president may be delusional," said Mike Rogers, the top Republican on the House of Representatives Armed Services Committee on Wednesday, calling the withdrawal an "unmitigated disaster."

"It will go down in history as one of the greatest failures of American leadership," Rogers said.

Democrat Biden has faced the biggest crisis of his presidency over the war in Afghanistan, which he argued needed to be brought to a close after 20 years of stalemated fighting that had cost American lives, drained resources, and distracted from greater strategic priorities.

Republicans have accused him of lying about military commanders' recommendations to keep 2,500 troops in the country, playing down warnings of the risks of a Taliban victory, and exaggerating America's ability to prevent Afghanistan from again becoming a safe haven for militant groups like Al Qaeda.

Biden accused of being untruthful

Under Biden's Republican predecessor Donald Trump, the United States made a deal with the Taliban to withdraw all American forces, leaving Biden with the tough choice of pulling out completely or abandoning the deal and embracing a period of renewed hostilities with the Taliban.

Biden's approval ratings have been badly damaged by last month's spectacular collapse of the two-decade war effort, which ended in a chaotic withdrawal that left US troops dead and American citizens behind.

General Frank McKenzie, the head of US Central Command, said both he and the top commander on the ground in Afghanistan had recommended keeping 2,500 US troops as well as thousands more coalition forces in the country.

McKenzie, Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman General Mark Milley testified in the House for 4-1/2 hours on Wednesday, after spending almost all day on Tuesday at a hearing in the Senate.

McKenzie told the House committee that he had warned that a complete withdrawal would lead to the collapse of the Afghan military and the Afghan government.

"That is in fact what happened," McKenzie said.

In an August television interview, Biden denied his commanders had recommended keeping 2,500 troops in Afghanistan. He said then: "No. No one said that to me that I can recall."

Republicans accused Biden of being untruthful, also citing his promises to leave no Americans behind and scoffing at his assurances in July that Afghanistan wouldn't become another Vietnam even as the Taliban's advance accelerated.

The House hearing devolved repeatedly into shouting matches, as representatives argued over what Democrats characterised as partisan Republican attacks on Biden, particularly over the television interview.