Peace in Syria depends on relations between Ankara and Moscow, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said in a summit with his Russian counterpart.

Speaking in the resort city of Sochi in southern Russia alongside Vladimir Putin on Wednesday, President Erdogan underlined the importance of his country's joint actions with Moscow in the context of the Syrian conflict.

For his part, Putin said that though his meetings with Erdogan were not always without problems, the institutions of their countries are able to reach resolutions between them.

READ MORE:After escalation in Idlib, what’s next for Turkey-Russia relations?

He highlighted the significant role of cooperation between Ankara and Moscow in ensuring a truce secured last year after Azerbaijan liberated the Upper Karabakh region from neighboring Armenia's occupation, as well as a strong and permanent peace between the two Caucasian nations.