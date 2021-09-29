“I honestly don’t care where the fuel comes from at this point,” says Diana, an esthetician who lives and works in the Achrafieh district. “All of these crooks are in cahoots and no-one cares about us anyway. Who cares if fuel comes from Iran or Egypt or wherever? Will it somehow smell sweeter or burn slower? Nothing is worse than this humiliation.”

On the other side of Beirut, in the Mar Elias neighborhood, Jamal, a young mechanic, says he’d rather be without fuel than accept anything brought in by Hezbollah. “They can take anything from me, except my dignity. It’s all most of us have left these days.”

His friend Bilal, mocks him, playfully. “Dignity? You can’t run your car on dignity. You can’t feed your kids with dignity.” They continue to bicker a bit while they wait for the electricity to switch back on and get back to work.

Boiling the frog

Despite the overwhelming cynicism with which the new government has been (un)welcomed, there are some who hope that it might at least lead to a breakthrough in negotiations with the IMF, potentially unlocking billions of dollars in aid. However, the litany of causes for why this aid has been sitting idly while the population of Lebanon sinks deeper and deeper into the abyss, will not change anytime soon.

In a clear signal to the international community, Mikati vowed to tackle the cycle of rampant corruption and combat wasteful government spending. But it will be hard to find anyone who will believe that those in government, and those pulling the string behind the curtains, are capable or even willing to change. Many of those in power have accumulated wealth and power by engaging in those very acts.

“Before Hariri pulled out, the (government) plan put forward, which to my knowledge hasn’t fundamentally changed, was to consolidate all available options like SDRs, the social security program [the ration card scheme for the most vulnerable families], previously unused loans from the World Bank and possibly some checks from other countries to allow some spending to allow the currency to appreciate a bit and slightly dampen the effects of the subsidy cuts,” Wimmen says.

“A cynical but plausible tactic to muddle through until the parliamentary elections. It’s what they’ve been doing for the past two years: stretching out the pain over the longest period possible to get people used to it, the image of slowly boiling the frog.”

Elections will merely reproduce the ‘mafia’

The upcoming parliamentary elections, scheduled for May 22 but rumored to take place in March, ostensibly to avoid them taking place during Ramadan (at the time of writing this hadn’t been confirmed yet), do not seem to inspire hope as a catalyst for even the slightest of positive change.

“The next elections, just like this new government, will be nothing more than yet another skillful reproduction of the sectarian system under the ruling mafia,” says Mona Harb, professor of Urban Studies and Politics at the American University of Beirut.

“It doesn’t exist to serve the Lebanese people, but merely to consolidate the interests of the main political elites and their networks which includes the banks, the private sector, all the oil and gas mafiosi, the pharmaceutical industry … basically the whole political economy.”

Wimmen believes that if the parliamentary elections take place next year, any discussions about government formation will inevitably roll into the presidential elections, which are scheduled to take place in October. “So it’s all going to be extended until October at which point Lebanon will be in the same place with even less cash in the box, with all these additional sources exhausted and wasted away for no good purpose,” he says.

As for who people will vote for, Wimmen says that the brain drain – currently more akin to a brain hemorrhage – that Lebanon is experiencing only serves the ruling class. “Those who are left after this they will be much easier to rule, less educated, less demanding and less independent to do anything and far more dependent on what the zuama (political leaders) have to offer, Wimmen says.

“While, in a situation of scarcity the absolute value of what you can get through clientelism becomes much less, the relative value greatly increases. Those left behind will be much more dependent on while the number of people who are independent and can afford not to support these clientelist systems is going to be far less,” he adds.

When asked whether she at least thinks the unlocking of IMF funds might relieve some of the pressure, Harb lets out an almost exasperated sigh. “Like all the agreements that happened before in Doha, in Taef, the next one will also benefit all the powerful groups including the donors. For me it’s not like the donors are the good guys that are going to salvage us."

Even if this government, or the next, manages to convince the IMF to unlock its massive aid package, Harb has little hope that it will end up in the right hands. “The IMF will ultimately embolden the mafia as they’ll always find ways to spare themselves by scapegoating a few people. Lebanon has been receiving aid since 1992 and donors know that part of this aid is not being disbursed and very little of it will trickle down,” she says with a hint of fury in her voice.

Harb’s thoughts on outside help and interference are still echoed around the neighbourhoods that were hit the hardest after the devastating port blast of August 2020.

“Who’s going to help us? The countries that helped those crooks stay in power?” says Dina, rolling her eyes while she lets out a wry laugh. She’s scrutinising the prices at a supermarket with half-empty shelves while trying to figure out which meals to cook that won’t go bad when there’s no electricity for half the day.

“Why should we trust them? Why should we trust anyone anymore? My only hope is that my children get a chance to leave. Imagine praying for a life without your own children next to you. This is what it has come to.”