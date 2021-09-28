North Korea has successfully tested a hypersonic gliding missile, state media reported, in what would be the nuclear-armed nation's latest advance in weapons technology.

The development of the weapon system increases North Korea's defence capabilities, state media KCNA said on Wednesday.

"In the first test-launch, national defence scientists confirmed the navigational control and stability of the missile in the active section," the report said.

It said the missile, called Hwasong-8, performed to its technical specifications "including the guiding maneuverability and the gliding flight characteristics of the detached hypersonic gliding warhead."

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un did not inspect the launch, according to the report.

North Korea and South Korea both test-fired ballistic missiles on September 15, the latest volley in an arms race in which both nations have developed increasingly sophisticated weapons while efforts prove fruitless to get talks going on defusing tensions.

The North's latest test on Tuesday, which followed two previous rounds of missile tests this month, indicated that the country is returning to its tried-and-true technique of mixing weapons demonstrations and peace offers to wrest concessions amid long-stalled negotiations over its nuclear weapons programme.