Nearly 30 prisoners have been killed in a battle between inmates equipped with firearms and grenades at a prison in Ecuador's largest city , officials said.

It was the latest in a series of deadly prison clashes between rival drug gangs that have killed over 100 inmates this year.

Ecuador's attorney general's office said on Twitter it was investigating the deaths of 29 convicts at the Litoral Penitentiary in the city of Guayaquil, including six who were beheaded.

Officials gave conflicting statements on how many inmates were wounded, with the attorney general's office saying 42 while the national prison bureau earlier put that number at 48.

A police and military operation managed to regain control of the Guayaquil Regional prison after five hours, according to a statement from Ecuador's prison service on Wednesday.

Guayas state Governor Pablo Arosemena said at a news conference outside the prison that order had been restored.

"The presence of the state and the law must be felt," he said.

The violence involving gunfire, knives, and explosions was caused by a dispute between the "Los Lobos" and "Los Choneros" prison gangs.