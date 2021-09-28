WORLD
4 MIN READ
Turkey’s Istanbul Airport continues to ride high in the world ranking
Turkey’s award-winning Istanbul airport has now hosted over 100 million passengers since its opening in 2018.
Turkey’s Istanbul Airport continues to ride high in the world ranking
An aerial view shows Istanbul Airport as the moving process ended and scheduled commercial passenger flights were transferred from Istanbul Atatürk Airport to Istanbul Airport on 6 April 2019, in Istanbul, Turkey on July 5, 2019. The new mega-Istanbul Airport served a flight every 74 seconds after it took over air traffic from the former Ataturk Airport on April 6. / AA
Karya Naz BalkizKarya Naz Balkiz
September 28, 2021

Located on the European side of Istanbul, the Istanbul Airport was opened on October 29, 2018. Since then, the airport has drawn international attention for its outstanding capacity, infrastructure, management, efficiency, technology, service quality, and overall travelling experience.

Last year, with its 23.4 million passengers, the Istanbul Airport was the most visited European airport of 2020. Following the Istanbul Airport were the London Heathrow Airport and the Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport.

Just this past month, the airport celebrated several achievements. In August 2021, the Istanbul Airport won the Air Transport Research Society (ATRS) Award of Excellence for being the most efficient European airport in the category of airports with over 40 million yearly passengers. 

The airport, with the capacity of hosting 90 million passengers per year, received full points in several fields including management strategy, operational efficiency, and capacity.

The Istanbul Airport also came in second place among the Top 10 International Airports category of the World’s Best Awards survey of the Travel + Leisure magazine in 2021.

In the survey, airports were judged according to their accessibility, check-in processes, security, design, leisure areas, and shopping opportunities. The Istanbul Airport was named second with a score of 91,17, while the Singapore Changi Airport claimed first place with a score of 93,45.

The Istanbul Airport was named the Airport of the Year at the 2021 Air Transport Awards organized by Air Transport News. The winners are elected by the readers and executives of the Air Transport News, which collects the opinions of frequent travellers about airports worldwide.

RECOMMENDED

Ismail Hakki Polat, iGA Airport Deputy General Manager for Planning, said “The fact that Istanbul Airport became this year's winner by outperforming many airports in the world is a strong indicator that we excel in our business. As Turkey's gateway to the world, Istanbul Airport will certainly be deemed worthy of many more awards in the future thanks to the unique travel experience it offers and its service approach."

It was also found that the Istanbul Airport has become Europe’s busiest airport according to 8 months of data from Turkey’s General Directorate of State Airports Authority. The airport supported 163,635 flights, with international flights taking up a total of 116,970 flights. 20,927,497 was the total passenger count, 14,680,714 of which were passengers of international flights.

The latest success of the airport was announced by Turkey’s Minister of Transport and Infrastructure, Adil Karaismailoğlu, on 27 September 2021. Since its opening in 2018, the Istanbul Airport has hosted a total of 100,027,863 passengers, with 72,684,722 of the passengers taking international flights. The airport has seen a total of 705,986 flights, with international flights consisting of 507,940.

The Istanbul Airport provides passengers with a unique travelling experience with its attention to arts and culture. The airport hosts art exhibitions, workshops, and music performances. There is also a library and a museum at the international flights section. The museum is a meeting point for travellers and historic artifacts from around Turkey.

There are also two hotels within the airport, one before immigration and passport control and the other in the international transit area, respectively called Yotel and Yotelair.

As the prevailing global transit hub in its region, the Istanbul Airport’s international importance is growing with each passing day. Riding high, the Istanbul Airport will celebrate its third year next month.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Valued metals hit record highs amid global unrest, Trump-Fed conflict
'Board of Peace for Gaza' being formed: Trump
US deploys more agents to Minneapolis amid backlash over protester's killing
Trump: Iran reached out for nuclear talks and ‘wants to negotiate’
'One Battle After Another,' and 'Hamnet' win top prizes at Golden Globes
Argentina halts plans to move embassy to Jerusalem
Denmark's PM says Greenland showdown at 'decisive moment' as Trump repeats threats
Trump says could keep ExxonMobil out of Venezuela after meeting with CEO
Israel kills four Palestinians in latest wave of ceasefire violation — report
Minnesota Democrats demand broader investigation into fatal ICE shooting of Renee Good
Israel kills 1 in wide-scale air strikes in southern Lebanon in new truce breach
US officials split over response to Iran protests: report
Trump's Greenland threat puts Denmark on edge as Europe mulls NATO presence
'No one tells us what to do': Cuba rebuffs Trump threat
Trump threatens Cuba to strike deal with US 'before it is too late'