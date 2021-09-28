A panel commissioned by the World Health Organization has identified more than 80 alleged cases of sex abuse during the UN health agency's response to an Ebola outbreak in Democratic Republic of Congo, including allegations implicating 20 WHO staff members.

The panel released its findings on Tuesday, months after an Associated Press investigation found senior WHO management was informed of multiple abuse claims in 2019 but failed to stop the harassment and even promoted one of the managers involved.

WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus appointed the panel's co-chairs to investigate the claims last October after media reports claimed unnamed humanitarian officials sexually abused women during the Ebola outbreak that began in DRC in 2018.

At the time, Tedros declared he was “outraged” and vowed that any staffers connected to the abuse would be dismissed immediately. Western diplomatic sources say four people have been fired and two placed on administrative leave, based on a closed-door briefing involving WHO that was provided to diplomatic officials in Geneva on Tuesday.

83 alleged perpetrators

The review team was able to obtain the identity of 83 alleged perpetrators, both Congolese nationals and foreigners.

In 21 cases, the review team was able to establish with certainty that the alleged perpetrators were WHO employees during the Ebola response.

The majority of the alleged perpetrators were Congolese staff hired on a temporary basis who took advantage of their apparent authority to obtain sexual favours, according to the report.

The AP published evidence in May showing that Dr Michel Yao, a senior WHO official overseeing the DRC outbreak response was informed in writing of multiple sex abuse allegations. Yao was later promoted and recently headed WHO’s response to the Ebola outbreak in Guinea, which ended in June.

Victims hope those involved would be severely punished

WHO doctor Jean-Paul Ngandu and two other agency officials also signed a contract promising to buy land for a young woman Ngandu allegedly impregnated; Ngandu said he was pressured to do so to protect WHO’s reputation.

The panel said that during its interview with WHO chief Tedros, he said he was made aware of the sex abuse allegations when they were revealed in the press and had not heard of the incident involving Ngandu until the AP published its story. The panel criticised WHO's tendency to “reject all reports of sexual exploitation and abuse unless they are made in writing.”

Some of the women who say they were victimised by WHO officials said they hoped those involved would be severely punished.

Shekinah, a young Congolese woman who accepted an offer to have sex with WHO’s Boubacar Diallo in exchange for a job, said she hoped he would be sanctioned by the UN health agency and barred from working for WHO again.