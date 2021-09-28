With the United States’ planned withdrawal from Iraq by the end of the year, France has expressed its intentions to take a leadership position in the country. Though Paris seeks to appear as a benevolent actor, its wider agenda could not only struggle to provide Iraq with much-needed security, but it could also add further geopolitical strain onto a country that has already endured regional competition.

Indeed, Emmanuel Macron has steered Paris towards a more interventionist position to expand its clout in the Middle East.

After France opposed Australia’s scrapping of a submarine deal with Paris in favour of a deal between the US and UK, which triggered a war of words and souring of diplomatic ties, France may hasten its ambitions to garner an independent foreign policy.

It could also further prompt Paris to take a leading role in Iraq.

At a regional summit in Iraq on August 31, Macron vowed to maintain troops in the country “regardless of the Americans’ choices” and “for as long as the Iraqi government is asking for our support.”

"Given the geopolitical events, this conference has taken a special turn," Macron said, adding that Paris seeks to play the role of regional mediator.

France currently has around 800 soldiers stationed in Iraq. And Paris used these pretexts to provide security against a possible resurgence of the so-called Islamic State (Daesh). Despite being marginalised, Daesh has carried out deadly attacks on Iraqi cities this year, prompting a counter-terrorism campaign from Iraqi forces.

"We all know that we must not lower our guard, because Daesh remains a threat, and I know that the fight against these terrorist groups is a priority of your government," Macron said after meeting Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi.

However, France also seeks to advance its economic interests in the country.

On September 6, French energy giant Total and Iraq signed contracts worth $27 billion to develop oil fields, natural gas, and a crucial water project that officials said will be key for the oil-rich country to maintain crude output.

The deals were signed with Kadhimi in attendance, according to a statement from Baghdad’s Ministry of Oil. Total and the ministry agreed that the French company would develop the Ratawi oil field in southern Iraq, a gas processing hub to capture natural gas from five southern oil fields. They also agreed on a project to treat Gulf seawater and inject it into reservoirs to maintain oil production levels. A fourth project was signed with the Ministry of Electricity to build a 1,000-megawatt solar power plant.

As France does not have a bloody legacy in Iraq, it would make it easier for Paris to become a respectable actor in the country.

Paris criticised the US and UK invasion in 2003, which saw a continued presence of troops of both countries, as Iraq descended into instability. France’s then-Foreign Minister Dominique de Villepin even received thunderous applause for his speech against the Iraq War at the UN in 2003.

Moreover, despite avoiding becoming embroiled in the war, Paris has managed to have a say in Iraq’s post-invasion politics, as it was one of the first countries to recognise Baghdad’s parliamentary political system. It has continued efforts to bolster Iraq politically, such as providing 500,000 euros ($58,000) to a UN-led project to monitor the county’s upcoming Council of Representatives elections on October 10.

As Baghdad seeks to become an independent regional actor, it is losing patience with Washington’s influence.