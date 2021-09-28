Billions of dollars are needed to prepare Africa’s cities for climate change and to turn urban centres into engines of green growth, a report released Monday by the Coalition for Urban Transitions and FSD Africa said.

The report, which is based on an analysis of cities in Ethiopia, South Africa and Kenya, which combined represent 18 percent of Africa’s urban population, notes that investing in climate readiness in African cities will have immense economic gains.

"Economic analysis commissioned for the report shows that across the 35 major cities in the three countries, delivering more compact, clean and connected development would require an additional investment of $280 billion but would produce a return of more than four times that, with total benefits worth $1.1 trillion by 2050, equivalent to $330 billion in today’s terms (net present value)," the report notes.

