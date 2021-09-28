Mitsotakis told reporters: "This will tie us for decades."

Under the agreement, Athens also has an option to buy a fourth frigate from France. It has already ordered some 24 Dassault-made Rafale fighter jets this year, making it the first European Union country to buy the warplane.

French media reported the deal with Greece could worth be as much as $5.86 billion, easing some of the pain for Naval Group, the company that had been due to build submarines under the lost multi-billion-euro deal with Canberra.

On Australia's move, Macron said it will not change France's strategy in Indo-Pacific region, adding the deal cancellation would have a relatively limited impact on France, concerning a few hundred jobs.

