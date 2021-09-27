The chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) is seeking to reopen investigations into war crimes and crimes against humanity in Afghanistan but says he would focus only on atrocities committed by the Taliban and Daesh-K (Khorasan).

The probe initially covered offenses allegedly committed by Afghan government forces, the Taliban, American troops and US foreign intelligence operatives dating back to 2002.

But Prosecutor Karim Khan said on Monday he now plans to focus on crimes committed by the militant groups, adding that he will “deprioritise” other aspects of the investigation.

Judges at the global court authorised an investigation by Khan's predecessor, Fatou Bensouda, in March last year.

But the decision to investigate Americans led to the Trump administration slapping sanctions on Bensouda, who left office over the summer at the end of her nine-year term.

The investigation was deferred last year after Afghan authorities asked to take over the case.

The ICC is a court of last resort, set up in 2002 to prosecute alleged atrocities in countries that cannot or will not bring perpetrators to justice, known as the principle of complementarity.

Why focus on the Taliban only?

“The gravity, scale and continuing nature of alleged crimes by the Taliban and Daesh-K which include allegations of indiscriminate attacks on civilians, targeted extrajudicial executions, persecution of women and girls, crimes against children and other crimes affecting the civilian population at large, demand focus and proper resources from my office, if we are to construct credible cases capable of being proved beyond reasonable doubt in the courtroom," Khan said.