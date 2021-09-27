Germany’s centre-left Social Democratic Party (SPD) has narrowly beaten the centre-right Christian Democrats (CDU/CSU) of outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel in a closely contested election that produced the most fragmented Parliament in Germany’s history. The election is set to end Merkel’s 16-year reign as Chancellor.

Preliminary results show the SPD led by Olaf Scholz has won the largest share of the vote at 25.7%, followed by the CDU and its Bavarian sister party CSU, which collectively received 24.1% – the worst result in the history of the Christian Democrats.

Nevertheless, CDU leader Armin Laschet has vowed to do “everything possible” to build a conservative coalition. Scholz, for his part, said voters had given the party a clear mandate because they wanted change.

Weeks if not months of intense negotiations are now expected, likely leading to a three-way coalition where the Greens led by Annalena Baerbock, alongside the market-oriented Free Democrats (FDP) of Christian Lindner are likely to play the role of kingmakers. The two parties received 14.8% and 11,5% of the vote respectively. It was the best result ever in a national poll for the Green Party, which nearly doubled its share of the vote compared to 2017. However, even that result was mixed as the party dropped about 13 points since last April.

With 10% of the vote, the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) will get seats in the Bundestag for the second time, after it was propelled into the political scene on the back of the 2015-16 refugee crisis at the last federal elections. The far-left party Die Linke did not make the 5% threshold to enter the Bundestag, but will be represented due to a caveat in Germany’s electoral rules that says any party that wins more than three first-past-the-post seats does not have to meet it.

Germans cast two votes last night: one for a direct representative in their local constituency, who will have won the Bundestag seat under a first-past-the-post system; and one for a party list, with seats subsequently assigned proportionally. Parliament has swelled in size from 709 to over 730 members.

Will Germans get what they voted for?

“It’s hard to say what voters actually wanted,” Ulrich Brückner, Professor for European Studies at Stanford University in Berlin, told TRT World.

“We knew from the media that there are six potential winning coalition options. And that is unheard of when you look back to the history of Germany, when we usually have a people’s party, a party that manages to integrate all kinds of social groups and classes and educational levels and religions with one convincing German offer. And that used to be the Social Democrats on the left and the Christian Democratic Union on the right,” Brückner added.

According to an analysis by the pollster Infratest Dimap published late on Sunday night, at least 40 percent of Germans voted for “fundamental change”, counted mostly among supporters of the Greens, the AfD and Die Linke. But results also showed that many voters made a smaller shift within the centre, with the SPD securing the support of 1.36 million CDU/CSU voters.

An analysis by Forschungsgruppe Wahlen shows the SPD made big gains among older voters – only 17 percent of their voters are under 30 - while the younger demographic flocked to the Greens, whose 40-year-old leader Annalena Baerbock was by far the youngest candidate running for chancellor.

Several polls including one conducted by market research firm YouGov signal a clear preference among Germans for Scholz to become chancellor over his rival Lashet, making the so-called “traffic light coalition” (the SPD with the Greens and the FDP) the favoured, but by no means certain, outcome of negotiations.

“We saw this in the 60s and 70s, that the second placed [candidate] found a powerful coalition partner,” Professor Brückner explained. “But then the question comes back, what does the voter want? And the vote clearly sends a signal that change is needed.”