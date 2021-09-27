The UK, US, and Australia have announced a historic security pact in the Asia-Pacific, in what's seen as an effort to counter China. It will let Australia build nuclear-powered submarines for the first time, using technology provided by the US. The Aukus pact, which will also cover AI and other technologies, is one of the countries' biggest defense partnerships in decades. The big loser is the French government, which since 2016 had been negotiating with Australia for the production of a conventional Australian submarine to replace its diesel-electric subs.

For years, Australian politicians would argue that they do not have to decide between the US and China and could develop their economic ties with both. For instance, China is its biggest trade partner. This idea that Australia could co-exist with both superpowers without the need to choose a side, seems to have ended with the new Aukus pact. Australia has seen that its security needs are better covered if they strengthen their alliance with the US and the UK at the expense of its economic interests. As a member of the Five Eyes, no one would expect Australia to align with China against the US.

This development was foreseen by the prominent realist scholar John Mearsheimer who argued during a conference in 2019 that the security needs of Australia would triumph over its economic interests in an era of growing American-Chinese competition. Years later, the Australian government did as he predicted.

Australia's realist approach required it to build up strong alliances. The only option in this regard was to align with the US and the UK. France as a middling power cannot offer what Australia needs.

French military presence in the Indo-Pacific region is limited, its military power is limited, its economic power is limited and more importantly, its trustworthiness is limited. Australia most likely followed how France actively torpedoed the NATO alliance, questioned its legitimacy, and tried to divide NATO from within by cozying up to Russia.

The Australian government seems to remember that France described NATO as brain-dead. So why should Australia ally with France while it cannot be trusted in the alliance it already is a part of?

States will always lean towards self-interest and have little regard for the feelings of other allied nations. The current international system requires states to make alliances in line with their self-interests. Australia put its self-interest first and did what it had to do and there is nothing France can do about it. France may be visibly upset, but this is a cost that Australia, the US and the UK are ready to take.