Ankara has said efforts should be made to prevent Afghanistan from becoming a hub of terrorism.

Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu made the remarks while addressing the Extraordinary Meeting of Foreign Ministers of the Turkic Council on Monday in Istanbul.

Turkic Council members have met to discuss how to support economic stability and humanitarian aid in Afghanistan, promote an inclusive government, and preventing terrorist groups from taking root again, said Cavusoglu.

“Developments in Afghanistan have global implications. However, the Turkish world, as Afghanistan's neighbour, feels the impact of these developments more,” he said.

"Preventing terrorist groups, wave of migration"

Cavusoglu also said that prevent a new wave of migration, as well as preventing terrorist groups from taking root again in the Afghanistan.

“The fact that millions of Turkish kin live in Afghanistan is of direct interest to us."