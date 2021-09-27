Gunmen in Nigeria have freed 10 students abducted in the northwest Kaduna state after collecting a ransom, said a school official.

Assailants stormed Bethel Baptist High School on July 5 on the outskirts of Kaduna city, abducting 121 students who were sleeping in their dorms.

"The kidnappers released 10 more students today after we met their financial demand as with previous students they released," Joseph Hayab said on Sunday, without saying how much was paid.

Their release comes about a week after 10 of their other schoolmates were also released.

Over 120 students still held hostage

Eleven of the 121 students of the Bethel Baptist High School in Kaduna are still being held, Hayab said, expressing frustration at the refusal of the gunmen to release all the students at once.

“If we have the power, we would have brought them,” he said when asked why the gunmen held back 11 students. “The bandits are the ones in control, we now have to play along softly and get our children back."

He was referring to the gunmen who have abducted at least 1,400 schoolchildren in Nigeria in the last year, according to the UN children’s agency.