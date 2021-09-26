Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives and the centre-left Social Democrats are running neck and neck in Sunday's vote to decide her successor, exit polls showed, in one of the most unpredictable elections in Europe's biggest economy in recent decades.

Surveys published on public television after polling stations closed at 1600 GMT (6 PM) found Merkel's Christian Democrats and their candidate Armin Laschet with around 24-25 percent of the vote, nearly tied with the Social Democrats on 25-26 percent.

Given the high proportion of voters who mailed in their ballot, the final results could still turn up surprises in the course of the night.

Sunday's epochal election ushers in the end of 16 years in power for Merkel, and also thrusts Germany, a byword for stability, into a new period of political uncertainty.

If there is little to set the two leading parties apart, both the CDU-CSU and the SPD could separately seek to form governing coalitions in a scramble for power – a lengthy process that could blunt Germany on the international stage for some time.

'Great success'

Olaf Scholz, the chancellor candidate for the centre-left Social Democrats, hailed a "great success" for his party after estimates showed his SPD narrowly ahead of the conservatives.

"It's going to be a long election night, that's for sure," Scholz said.

"But this is certain: many citizens have put their crosses next to the SPD because they want there to be a change in government and also because they want the next chancellor to be called Olaf Scholz."

Election to determine 'direction of Germany'

Voting earlier in their respective constituencies, Laschet, 60, of the CDU-CSU stressed that "every vote counts" in an election that would determine "the direction of Germany in the next years", while Scholz said he hoped summery weather was "a good sign" for his party.

The SPD, Germany's oldest party, were polling so badly just a few months back that many had written off the possibility that it may even be in the next government.

But Scholz, a colourless but competent former mayor of Hamburg, now stands a chance of becoming the first SPD chancellor since Gerhard Schroeder, who lost to Merkel in a close contest in 2005.

Rather, it would be the conservatives who are headed for their worst score post-war even though their candidate Laschet had gone into the race in the summer as the clear favourite to grab the top job in Europe's biggest economy.

But his popularity began to wane after a series of blunders over the summer, including being caught on camera laughing in the background during a tribute to the victims of devastating floods in Germany.

Frantic tour